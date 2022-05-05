The Young Bucks break silence after confronting 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks confronted their former rivals, The Hardys. Following Jeff Hardy's match against Bobby Fish, Matt and Nick Jackson shared a moment with the two legends.

Jeff Hardy qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with a huge singles win on this week's Dynamite. Meanwhile, Fish's stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly already qualified for the tournament with wins over Tomohiro Ishii and Jungle Boy.

Taking to Twitter, The Bucks shared a photo of themselves confronting The Hardys. It's safe to say the former AEW World Tag Team Champions enjoyed running into The Hardys. The Bucks captioned the tweet by writing:

"Nice running into you guys. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND #AEWDynamite"

Check out The Young Bucks' tweet below:

Matt Hardy recently teased a match between The Hardys and The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks recently unsuccessfully challenged FTR for the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships. However, it looks like their next big feud in AEW won't be for a championship but against The Hardys instead.

Matt Hardy recently took to social media to clarify his and Jeff Hardy's intentions. Hardy declared that he and his brother were in AEW to have a modern-day dream match against Matt and Nick Jackson:

"Jeff & I came to @AEW to have the modern day dream match, Hardys vs @youngbucks. Showing we still care, we tried to help our frenemies kick out of this Emo Young Bucks stage on #BTE. To be great, you deal with a lose, get up, dust yourself off & march forward. SUCK IT UP, BUCKS!" - Matt Hardy tweeted.

Check out Matt Hardy's challenge for The Bucks in the following tweet:

Would you like to see The Hardys clash with The Young Bucks at the upcoming AEW: Double or Nothing pay-per-view?

