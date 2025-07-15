The Young Bucks break silence after officially being replaced as AEW EVPs

The Young Bucks were recently stripped of their position as EVPs in AEW after a special stipulation match. The two stars took to social media to break their silence after the development.

Ad

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson had been a major force behind the inception of AEW, along with Cody Rhodes. They had a match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In, with the stipulation that if the brothers lost, their position as the Executive Vice Presidents would be taken away. While they fought tooth and nail in the match, Swerve and Will were able to come out victorious.

Taking to Instagram, Matthew posted a picture of himself with Nicholas, making a statement about their current state. The caption for the image said:

Ad

Trending

"Former EVPs. Forever Founding Fathers. Much love. (Gear by @daingersnake)."

You can check out the original post here:

Ad

Following the match, AEW made a change on their roster page and indicated that Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland were now EVPs.

AEW President Tony Khan talked about the Young Bucks losing their EVP positions

Tony Khan is understandably very grateful to the Young Bucks, as evidenced by his words about how the two were instrumental in the creation of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Speaking about the Young Bucks, Tony Khan recently mentioned how it was them who were the first ones to move forward with the idea of creating a new wrestling company. He said:

“The first person who really took the idea of AEW seriously was at first Matt, and then Matt put me on the phone with Nick and that was, literally, seven years ago. Over seven years ago. Matt and I talked for a long time, I want to say July 3rd of 2018, for 35-40 minutes the night before Fourth of July.” [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what the Young Bucks will do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!