Former WWE champion becomes AEW EVP following Young Bucks’ removal from the position

At AEW All In, The Young Bucks lost their position as EVPs in the Jacksonville-based promotion. One of the positions has now been assumed by a former WWE champion.

Ad

One of the most anticipated matches from All In last night was the incredible tag team match between The Young Bucks and the team of Will Ospreay and former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland. The high-stakes match had a couple of stipulations tied to it.

If the Bucks won, then the Realest and Ospreay wouldn't be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year. However, if the opposite happened, then the Founding Fathers would lose their EVP titles in the company. After a stellar fight, the Realest pinned Matthew Jackson to win the match for his team, leading to the Bucks being stripped of their EVP titles.

Ad

Trending

Sometime after the bout, AEW made a subtle update in the roster section on its website. The Jacksonville-based promotion added 'EVP' titles above Strickland and Ospreay's names on the roster, confirming the two stars as new EVPs. The same was shared on X by a wrestling enthusiast.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite should hopefully make things clear for the fans on the status of The Young Bucks.

Swerve Strickland addressed interaction with Hangman Page on Collision ahead of AEW All In

The main event of All In: Texas saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley battle it out with Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match. At one point in the match, it seemed like Moxley had the match in the bag after The Young Bucks came out to his aid and attacked Page. However, the Realest emerged to back up Hangman and helped him secure the victory.

Ad

This didn't come as a shock to many fans as Hangman Page and the Mogul were seen hashing out their long-standing differences on the go-home episode of Collision ahead of All In.

Strickland later took to X to share a message reacting to his interaction with Hangman.

"Nobody better," Strickland wrote.

Expand Tweet

Now with Strickland assuming the role of an EVP, and seemingly mending his issues with Hangman Page, it will be interesting to see what The Mogul will do next in Tony Khan's promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!