Former WWE champion becomes AEW EVP following Young Bucks’ removal from the position

At AEW All In, The Young Bucks lost their position as EVPs in the Jacksonville-based promotion. One of the positions has now been assumed by a former WWE champion.
One of the most anticipated matches from All In last night was the incredible tag team match between The Young Bucks and the team of Will Ospreay and former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland. The high-stakes match had a couple of stipulations tied to it.
If the Bucks won, then the Realest and Ospreay wouldn't be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year. However, if the opposite happened, then the Founding Fathers would lose their EVP titles in the company. After a stellar fight, the Realest pinned Matthew Jackson to win the match for his team, leading to the Bucks being stripped of their EVP titles.
Sometime after the bout, AEW made a subtle update in the roster section on its website. The Jacksonville-based promotion added 'EVP' titles above Strickland and Ospreay's names on the roster, confirming the two stars as new EVPs. The same was shared on X by a wrestling enthusiast.
The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite should hopefully make things clear for the fans on the status of The Young Bucks.
Swerve Strickland addressed interaction with Hangman Page on Collision ahead of AEW All In
The main event of All In: Texas saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley battle it out with Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match. At one point in the match, it seemed like Moxley had the match in the bag after The Young Bucks came out to his aid and attacked Page. However, the Realest emerged to back up Hangman and helped him secure the victory.
This didn't come as a shock to many fans as Hangman Page and the Mogul were seen hashing out their long-standing differences on the go-home episode of Collision ahead of All In.
Strickland later took to X to share a message reacting to his interaction with Hangman.
"Nobody better," Strickland wrote.
Now with Strickland assuming the role of an EVP, and seemingly mending his issues with Hangman Page, it will be interesting to see what The Mogul will do next in Tony Khan's promotion.
