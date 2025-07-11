Swerve Strickland breaks silence after seemingly mending fences with Hangman Page

The former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland buried the hatchet with Hangman Page this week and has something to say. The segment took place on the most recent episode of Collision.

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page have been arch-rivals in AEW since their feud first started in 2023. The animosity between the two still lies somewhere. This weekend at All In, Hangman would challenge Jon Moxley for the World Title in a Texas Death match. Swerve, on the other hand, will team with Will Ospreay to take on The Young Bucks in a tag match.

Ahead of All In, Hangman Page confronted Swerve during a backstage segment on Collision this past week. Hangman tried to mend the fences with Strickland despite their history. In the end, the latter agreed to let go of their past.

Reacting to his confrontation with Hangman, Strickland shared a message on X (fka Twitter). The former AEW World Champion said the following regarding their Collision segment:

"Nobody better."

Swerve Strickland brought destruction to AEW Dynamite this week

Swerve Strickland is set to team with Will Ospreay to face The Young Bucks in a tag match at All In 2025. If The Bucks lose, they will lose their EVP positions, and if Swerve and Ospreay lose, they would also lose the right to challenge for the AEW World Title for a year, according to the stipulation.

On the Dynamite before All In, The Death Riders and The Young Bucks defeated the team of Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and The Opps. After the math, Swerve Strickland appeared on the big screen, and he destroyed The Bucks' limo with his bulldozer outside the arena. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson ran outside only to get taken out by Swerve.

Fans will have to wait and see if Strickland and Ospreay manage to end The Young Bucks' reign of terror as the EVPs at All In.

