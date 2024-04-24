The Young Bucks break silence after winning tag titles at AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks made history at Dynasty by becoming three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

For weeks now, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been abusing their power as Executive Vice Presidents. The last time they faced FTR was at All In 2023.

The EVPs battled FTR in an epic ladder match at the pay-per-view to determine and try to win the vacant tag championships. The match had many close calls. Both teams gave their blood, sweat, and tears to reach the top and grab the gold.

However, The Bucks saw the match suddenly go in their favor after Jack Perry made his way to the ring from the crowd and pushed Dax Harwood from the ladder, who was about to grab the titles. Later, The Scapegoat was seen throwing the Elite sign from the crowd.

Following their historic win, the duo took to Twitter and shared a message.

"Some things just feel right. #3VP," they wrote.

Watch the footage of Jack Perry, before coming to the aid of The Young Bucks

After the All In brawl backstage between CM Punk and Jack Perry, the latter was suspended from the company indefinitely. For months, not many knew about his whereabouts until January, when he debuted in NJPW. He then feuded with Shota Umino in the company for a couple of months.

Perry became the talk of the town after The Young Bucks shared the controversial backstage footage on live television. He then wrestled his last match against Umino at NJPW Riot, which was reportedly his last appearance in the company.

Before shockingly appearing in the ring at Dynasty, a fan shared an unseen footage of The Scapegoat, lurking in the crowd, before making his way to the ring.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the star as this was his first appearance since suspension.

