The Young Bucks break social media silence after major achievement amid AEW absence

The Young Bucks broke their social media silence after achieving a major milestone amid their AEW absence. They are currently away from the company's programming.

The AEW Executive Vice Presidents are among the hardest-working stars on the roster. They have achieved a lot in the company, and each time they come out to the ring, they make an impact.

The Bucks have been away from the AEW ring since dropping the World Tag Team Title to Private Party a few months ago. However, that did not stop them from bagging a major award from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Young Bucks won the WON Tag Team of the Year for a record eighth time, and they took to X/Twitter to express their happiness. In their signature style, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson updated their bio on the microblogging platform and simply wrote eight, signifying the number of times they have won the award.

MVP talked about The Young Bucks amid their absence

The Young Bucks had a dominant run as champions in AEW before their loss to Private Party. Their last match came in NJPW earlier this month.

Amid the Bucks' absence, MVP and The Hurt Syndicate have taken AEW by storm, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin becoming the World Tag Team Champions. In a chat with Mostly Sports, MVP recently questioned where the All Elite Wrestling EVPs have been.

“When was the last time they went to work? They took some time off, didn't they? We haven't seen them in a while.”

This could be a hint at a future program between the two sides. Matthew and Nicholas might be waiting to have a word with the former WWE United States Champion. It will be interesting to see if the Bucks will have a feud with The Hurt Syndicate when they come back.

