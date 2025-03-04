The Young Bucks celebrate anniversary of defining AEW moment

The Young Bucks recently reacted to a crucial match in AEW history, which happened exactly one year ago. The duo was a part of the Sting's farewell bout at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. While the Bucks are on hiatus right now, the Vigilante is enjoying his retirement and is currently signed to an AEW legends deal.

The Icon had an excellent run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The legend even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship leading up to his retirement. He defended the titles alongside Darby Allin at Revolution 2024 in Greensboro, NC, before hanging up his boots.

The contest headlined the pay-per-view and the match was nostalgic, hardcore, emotional, and breathtaking. After an intense match, Sting and Darby retained the championship. He retired after being undefeated in the promotion.

As the match happened one year ago, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took to Twitter and stated that it was the 'favorite night' of their career.

"Favorite night of our career," they wrote.

MVP questions The Young Bucks' absence from AEW

The EVPs haven't been seen in the promotion since they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Private Party in October 2024. Following the loss, they were seen shredding some documents and possibly running away from the Death Riders. The duo recently returned to NJPW for a short run in January and teased returning to AEW too. However, they're yet to return to their home promotion.

While speaking to Mostly Sports, MVP asked about The Young Bucks' status in the promotion, teasing a potential match between the duo and The Hurt Syndicate.

"When was the last time they went to work? They took some time off, didn't they? We haven't seen them in a while," he said.

It remains to be seen when the former AEW World Tag Team Champions will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

