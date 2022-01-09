"Everyone's just gonna compare you to us" – The Young Bucks make a big claim on Twitter

The Young Bucks are no strangers to making massive and often preposterous claims about themselves on their social media handles. In their latest Twitter update, the former AEW Tag Team Champions claimed that they are the "greatest" tag team in the still-short history of the company.

Nick and Matt Jackson regularly update their Twitter bio, where they also take potshots at their colleagues in AEW and others from the wrestling business. This time around, the duo put themselves over by reiterating that they were the longest reigning AEW Tag Team Champions of all time.

Furthermore, The Young Bucks wished good luck to every other tag team in the company, saying all the tandems would inevitably be compared to them. Check out what the siblings wrote on Twitter below:

"Still the longest reigning & greatest tag team champs in the history of the company. Good luck, cuz everyone’s just gonna compare you to us." wrote The Young Bucks

Nick and Matt Jackson are inactive in AEW right now as the latter recently tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from Matt, his Elite stablemate, Brandon Cutler, was also reported to have contracted the virus.

The Young Bucks could soon wrestle a dream match against reDRagon in AEW

Once Matt Jackson tests negative for COVID, fans can expect The Young Bucks to return to AEW, where they are currently involved in a storyline with Adam Cole and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

In recent weeks, Cole's shifting loyalties for Superkliq stablemates and KOR & Fish has kept the viewers invested. It's safe to say this could lead to a dream tag team match pitting The Young Bucks against reDRagon sometime down the line.

Plus, a blockbuster trios clash featuring Adam Cole, KOR, and Fish against The Elite (Bucks and Kenny Omega) is one of the biggest matches AEW could book in 2022.

Do you see The Young Bucks winning the AEW Tag Team Championships again before the end of 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

