The Young Bucks comment on another victory during this week's AEW Dynamite

The AEW tag team champions have been a force to be reckoned with. It looks like there's no duo at the moment who can defeat the Young Bucks.

Fresh off their victory at Double or Nothing, Nick and Matt Jackson defeated Death Triangle (PAC and Penta El Miedo) in a non-title match during tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Following tonight's match, the Young Bucks took to Twitter to announce they'd updated their bio:

"Beat ‘em clean in the middle. Unreal. We’re on the run or our lives! Thanks to all the fans & even the haters! lmAO", wrote the Young Bucks in their new bio!

The Young Bucks' bio

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) June 5, 2021

Even though the Young Bucks required some assistance from Brandon Cutler to pick up the win, they eventually proved why they're the best tag team of this era.

AEW star Eddie Kingston may not be done with the Young Bucks

Following the victory, the AEW tag team champions made a post-match assault on PAC and Penta El Miedo. However, Eddie Kingston made his way down to the ring to save them.

It looks like Eddie Kingston may not be done with the Young Bucks. However, if AEW chooses to move in this direction, who will be Eddie Kingston's partner this time around?

Jon Moxley will take an indefinite hiatus to welcome the arrival of a baby daughter into his family. It remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Eddie Kingston moving forward.

After tonight's match, PAC and Penta El Miedo approached Eddie Kingston and told him not to interfere in their business.

With Eddie Kingston making quick enemies around here, he would definitely be in need of a partner. In the upcoming episode we may find out what's next for Eddie Kingston and if he will continue his feud with the Young Bucks.

There were a lot of questions raised this week, and all we can do is wait until the next episode to get a few answers.

Did you enjoy the match between the Young Bucks and Death Triangle tonight? Who would you like to see partner with Eddie Kingston? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Arjun