"And I’m thinking WTF?" - AEW personnel details his reaction upon first hearing about the Young Bucks 

The Young Bucks made their name by working for several years on the indie scene. Today, they shock and excite fans with their superkicks. However, in a recent interview, Tony Schiavone disclosed that he was confused about the Bucks' presentation when he first heard about them.

The Bucks first gained traction for their run with PWG in 2007, although the two first made their wrestling debuts in 2004. Eventually, the brothers would make their way into ROH, TNA, and NJPW where they would gain masses of fans.

Speaking on the most recent episode of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone recalled first hearing about the Young Bucks.

“I first heard about them here [on the podcast] when you [Conrad Thompson] were talking about them. You said they have an incredible merchandise line that they sell and they have a finishing move called The Meltzer Driver. I remember hearing Meltzer Driver and I’m thinking WTF?" Schiavone said.

Schiavone then went on to note that since meeting the brothers, he has gained respect for the two.

"Then I meet them and I deal with them, and I absolutely love them. They are two of the greatest guys. They are sincere family men. I have a lot of fun with them," Schiavone added. (H/T: RingsideNews)

Today, the Young Bucks are one of the biggest tag teams on the roster, and while they're currently heels, they still manage to inspire respect.

The Young Bucks recently admitted that The Hardys have made more money than they ever did

The Young Bucks recently took to Twitter to change their bio to toss a compliment towards The Hardys. The assessment was seemingly difficult for the two to reach, as they're possibly building up to a feud against the brothers.

With Jeff Hardy being in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, the two teams might not come to blows just yet. But with Hardy facing Adam Cole in his next bout, the Bucks might just cause the Charismatic Enigma to lose the match, setting off their long-awaited feud.

