The Young Bucks drop cheeky White Lotus reference in message to fans

The Young Bucks have hilariously dropped a White Lotus reference in the most cheeky ways possible. This will no doubt resonate with the fans.

The AEW executive vice presidents made their long-awaited return to the company at Dynasty. There, they were seen attacking Swerve Strickland and, in the process, helping out Jon Moxley to retain the World Championship.

Now that they are back, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson sent a message to the fans on National Sibling Day, referencing the popular comedy show White Lotus. They said:

“Happy National Siblings Day. The best siblings probably in the business. The best siblings in the freaking world. In the industry. We never fight. We always get along. We love each other to death. I could kiss him on the cheek right now, but I won't do that because that's kind of weird... White Lotus did it, and we are not going to do it. Happy National Siblings Day. Love you so much. Bye.”

Tony Khan hails the Young Bucks

The company's EVPs have a chequered history with Tony Khan after they attacked him last year. However, the AEW President put aside their differences and hailed them as the company's founding fathers.

Speaking at the post-Dynasty Media Scrum, Tony Khan said:

“This creates a lot of intrigue to have The Young Bucks come back. I think it's important to remember we haven't seen The Young Bucks in almost 6 months in AEW. From the very beginning of AEW, they have been instrumental in the launch of the company. They're founding fathers of this company.”

That is a classy take from the president of the company and he will be hoping that his Executive Vice Presidents also show him the same kind of respect in the future.

