Tony Khan subtly addresses Cody Rhodes' AEW reference on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes made an AEW reference during his promo battle against John Cena. Tony Khan subtly addressed the reference during a presser tonight.

Ad

On the April 1, 2025 edition of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare had an intense promo battle with his current rival and challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, John Cena. He commented on All Elite Wrestling, reminding fans he had helped create the company, but instead of receiving praise, he got booed.

"I got booed in a company I created," remarked Cody.

A short while after the Dynasty PPV concluded, All Elite Wrestling held a post-show media scrum. During the presser, the All Elite head honcho addressed the return of The Jackson Brothers to TV after six months of absence.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Speaking in the presser, Tony Khan commented on The Young Bucks interfering in the main event of Dynasty PPV. He then called Matt and Nick Jackson the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling.

"This creates a lot of intrigue to have The Young Bucks come back. I think it's important to remember we haven't seen The Young Bucks in almost 6 months in AEW. From the very beginning of AEW, The Young Bucks have been instrumental in the launch of the company. They're founding fathers of this company," Khan said during the presser. [From 14:25 livestream]

Ad

Ad

The Young Bucks helped Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks had been missing from the Jacksonville-based promotion since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Private Party in October 2024. They went on a hiatus to seemingly escape the chaos that The Death Riders had spread in the company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bucks shockingly returned to All Elite TV on the Dynasty PPV and attacked Swerve Strickland in the main event. Moxley took advantage of the situation and pinned The New Flavor to retain his AEW World Championship.

Fans are now eager to hear from The Young Bucks why they attacked Swerve and the reason for their recent absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Monika Thapa Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.



Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.



Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.



When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes. Know More