Tony Khan subtly addresses Cody Rhodes' AEW reference on WWE RAW

By Monika Thapa
Modified Apr 07, 2025 06:58 GMT
Cody Rhodes (left) and Tony Khan (right) [Source: WWE and AEW YouTube]
Cody Rhodes (left) and Tony Khan (right) [Source: WWE and AEW on YouTube]

On the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes made an AEW reference during his promo battle against John Cena. Tony Khan subtly addressed the reference during a presser tonight.

Ad

On the April 1, 2025 edition of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare had an intense promo battle with his current rival and challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, John Cena. He commented on All Elite Wrestling, reminding fans he had helped create the company, but instead of receiving praise, he got booed.

"I got booed in a company I created," remarked Cody.

A short while after the Dynasty PPV concluded, All Elite Wrestling held a post-show media scrum. During the presser, the All Elite head honcho addressed the return of The Jackson Brothers to TV after six months of absence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Speaking in the presser, Tony Khan commented on The Young Bucks interfering in the main event of Dynasty PPV. He then called Matt and Nick Jackson the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling.

"This creates a lot of intrigue to have The Young Bucks come back. I think it's important to remember we haven't seen The Young Bucks in almost 6 months in AEW. From the very beginning of AEW, The Young Bucks have been instrumental in the launch of the company. They're founding fathers of this company," Khan said during the presser. [From 14:25 livestream]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The Young Bucks helped Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks had been missing from the Jacksonville-based promotion since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Private Party in October 2024. They went on a hiatus to seemingly escape the chaos that The Death Riders had spread in the company.

Ad

The Bucks shockingly returned to All Elite TV on the Dynasty PPV and attacked Swerve Strickland in the main event. Moxley took advantage of the situation and pinned The New Flavor to retain his AEW World Championship.

Fans are now eager to hear from The Young Bucks why they attacked Swerve and the reason for their recent absence.

About the author
Monika Thapa

Monika Thapa

Twitter icon

Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.

Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.

Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.

When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी