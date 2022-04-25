The Young Bucks fire shots at NJPW following Forbidden Door announcement

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are again using their Twitter to take shots and poke fun at the wrestling industry. This time, their target is New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

On the April 20 edition of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that AEW and NJPW would be teaming up for their first-ever joint pay-per-view titled Forbidden Door. The event will emanate from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26.

Matt & Nick Jackson are former members of NJPW but left at the beginning of 2019 to form AEW. With this in mind, The Young Bucks used their now infamous Twitter bio to take a shot at the Japanese promotion, referring to the team wanting to work with NJPW in AEW’s early days but finding no such luck.

The Young Bucks' bio read:

"Hey remember when we tried to get them on board day 1, but they waited til the dinner table was completely set first & also didn’t give us a proper send off?"

AEW and NJPW have always had some form of relationship, with stars like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley traveling to Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020. However, the talent exchanges stopped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first NJPW star appearing in AEW being KENTA in 2021.

Since then, AEW’s popularity has skyrocketed, while NJPW is still feeling the effects of the pandemic, prompting The Bucks to see the partnership as New Japan hopping on the bandwagon.

How successful was The Young Bucks in New Japan Pro Wrestling?

Despite firing shots on Twitter, The Young Bucks were extremely impressive in their run in Japan, with many accolades and accomplishments to their name.

Wrestle Inn @WrestleInn No team has held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships more than @youngbucks ! Their record of 7 reigns may never be broken, and having dominated the Junior tag division for so long they decided to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships too! No team has held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships more than @youngbucks! Their record of 7 reigns may never be broken, and having dominated the Junior tag division for so long they decided to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships too!🏆 https://t.co/lYfGeDUJrL

The Bucks held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on seven different occasions, more than any team in the company’s history. They also won the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championships on three occasions and the IWGP Tag Team Championships once in 2018.

To this day, they're the only team in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling to hold all three of its tag team belts.

