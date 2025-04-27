The Young Bucks forced to run away after top star's sudden appearance on AEW Collision

AEW Collision saw The Young Bucks being chased out of the ring after a top star made a sudden appearance. This will definitely set up an intriguing next few weeks.

Swerve Strickland opened the show, and before he could even say a word, out came the Bucks and said that he was going to take part in a match right then and there. Out came Blake Christian and was ordered to take on Strickland at the orders of the EVPs. Blake put on a good fight, but Swerve was too much for him as the latter ended up picking up the win. After the match ended, The Young Bucks began to taunt the former AEW World Champion and eventually ended up attacking him, but Kenny Omega saved the day.

When the Bucks were ganging up on Strickland, Kenny Omega’s music hit, and out came the International Champion. He immediately took out the EVPs and before he could inflict further damage, the former World Tag Team Champions retreated.

The Cleaner and Swerve Strickland then shared a light-hearted moment as they acknowledged each other. This will surely set up a nice dynamic between the two parties in the coming weeks and could also lead to a match in the future.

