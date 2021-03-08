The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Tag Team titles at AEW Revolution

The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution and even got some revenge in the process.

Matt and Nick Jackson were looking to avenge their father, who suffered a brutal beating from Chris Jericho and MJF on the previous episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Revolution kicked off with an amazing tag team match between The Young Bucks and the duo of MJF and Chris Jericho. Both teams put on great performances, and it looked like the match could have gone either way.

However, Jericho was pinned for the three count following some amazing maneuvers from the Bucks.

The match itself was a showcase of some great tag team wrestling and teamwork from both sides.

Despite numerous critics claiming that MJF and Chris Jericho were not a "real" tag team, the two men showed great chemistry in the ring. Their stoic sideline partner, Wardlow, even got in some good hits himself.

On The Young Bucks side, there really wasn't anything out of the ordinary. Both men were their usual best selves, using their raw athleticism, great chemistry, and years of experience to their advantage. It was all this and the thirst for revenge that would allow them to pull through and retain their titles.

What is next for The Young Bucks?

The Young Bucks may have successfully retained their Tag Team titles, but they will still have their eyes glued to the match card for AEW Revolution.

They will specifically be keeping an eye on the Casino Tag Team Royal. The match's outcome will determine the new No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The match features 15 teams, including The Dark Order, Private Party, The Inner Circle, and Jurassic Express.

Heads will be cracked. Let’s go! There’s way more tag teams in this, but there’s only one to care about! @AEW #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/8J05AW98SQ — Bunkhouse Butch (@andycomplains) March 8, 2021

Who do you think will challenge The Young Bucks for their titles? Let us know who you would like to see win in the comments down below.