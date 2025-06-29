The Young Bucks issue a major statement ahead of AEW Dynamite 300

The Young Bucks have sent out a quick message to everyone ahead of AEW Dynamite 300 on Wednesday. They attempted to remind viewers that they made all of this possible.

The Jackson twins are one of the three remaining executive vice presidents of the company, along with Kenny Omega. After five years' worth of incredible shows, Dynamite is set to hit a major milestone next week with its 300th episode. The Young Bucks are taking all the credit for this, claiming that the program would not have hit this number without them.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson then announced that the people attending the show in Ontario, California, had a chance of winning a scroll signed by them. They urged fans to enjoy the show that only they had made possible.

"Hear ye, hear ye, 'tis your founding fathers, Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson, your EVPs. Come celebrate Dynamite 300 with your executive vice presidents. There will never be 300 Dynamites without us, Matthew, isn't that right? That's right, Nicholas, and if you're coming to the show in our hometown of Ontario, California, you can grab 1 of 300 scrolls that we personally signed with a feather pen. And come thank us for what we have done for you to enjoy this show. Dynamite 300, Ontario, California, you're welcome, you're welcome, you're very welcome, love you, bye." [0:01 - 0:46]

WWE legend applauds recent segment featuring The Young Bucks

Last week on Dynamite, The Young Bucks started the show by announcing a last-minute change to the match card for the night. They booked Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland's tag team match first without prior notice. The babyfaces seemed unprepared while making their entrances before the contest.

On a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, WWE legend Tommy Dreamer applauded how AEW made sure to show how unprepared Ospreay and Swerve were, which was a wrestler's nightmare. He liked the attention to detail in the sequence.

"Even better detail, our announcers [say] he doesn't have his boots laced. His kick pad is still up. His wrist tape is not taped. He rushes to the ring because, like I said, that's every wrestler's nightmare, and you saw it unfold on AEW television. Then here comes Swerve. He's got a nice tie with the Seattle area as well. He was kind of sort of ready. Didn't have his jacket on, I believe." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The Young Bucks have a huge challenge ahead of them. At All In: Texas, their roles as the company's EVPs will be on the line when they face Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. It remains to be seen what sort of changes could take place should they lose.

