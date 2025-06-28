AEW's attention to detail in the Will Ospreay-Young Bucks segment praised by WWE veteran: “that's every wrestler's nightmare”

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw The Young Bucks continue exploiting their EVP privileges against their current rivals, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Former WWE and ECW veteran Tommy Dreamer recently shared his praise for the angle the All Elite stars executed on the show.
Ever since the so-called Founding Fathers of All Elite Wrestling cost him the World Championship against Jon Moxley in April, Swerve Strickland has been on the hunt for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The Moghul's rival and close friend, Will Ospreay, has joined Swerve in his fight against The Bucks and against their alliance with The Death Riders, proving his loyalty to Strickland by taking a brutal shot from the EVPs in his place.
The Jackson Brothers continued to abuse their on-screen powers against Ospreay and Swerve this past week on AEW Dynamite by bumping up their tag team match against Lee Johnson and Blake Christian from the second half of the show to open the program instead. This forced The Aerial Assassin to hastily make his entrance while still not being fully dressed for battle, whereas The Realest also arrived looking somewhat rattled by the scheduling change.
Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has now voiced his praise for the details and character work that went into the aforementioned angle from AEW Dynamite while reviewing the show on Busted Open After Dark, stating:
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
"Even better detail, our announcers [say] he doesn't have his boots laced. His kick pad is still up. His wrist tape is not taped. He rushes to the ring because, like I said, that's every wrestler's nightmare, and you saw it unfold on AEW television. Then here comes Swerve. He's got a nice tie with the Seattle area as well. He was kind of sort of ready. Didn't have his jacket on, I believe." - Dreamer noted. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]
Swerve and Ospreay emerged victorious in their bout this past Wednesday, after which the duo challenged The Young Bucks to a tag match at All In : Texas with the latter's executive positions on the line.
Match results for this week's AEW Dynamite
The June 25 edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. Besides Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland vs Lee Johnson/Blake Christian, the episode presented five more matches, the outcomes of which are listed below:
- Kota Ibushi defeated Trent Beretta
- Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey defeated AR Fox and Ricochet
- Mark Briscoe defeated Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita and Roderick Strong [4-Way Match for #1 spot in the All In : Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet bout]
- Kris Statlander defeated Athena, Thunder Rosa and Willow Nightingale [4-Way Match for #1 spot in the All In : Texas Women's Casino Gauntlet bout]
- Hangman Adam Page defeated The Beast Mortos
The promotion also aired a special Thursday-night edition of Collision this week.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!