The Young Bucks issue statement on the major change in their on-screen AEW names

On last week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks made their return to the surprise of many. While they are teasing a potential match against Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution did not get them the desired feedback; their segment on the latest edition of Dynamite got people talking.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks were spotted in an interview with Renee Paquette. During this interview, they displayed a change in persona and mentioned they would like to be addressed by their God-given names, 'Matthew' and 'Nicolas.'

After the show was over, the duo once again dropped a message on social media for their fans. In their tweet, the tag team once again reminded fans that they would like to be called by their God-given names.

"Call us by our God-given names…"

Based on their statement and tweet, it seems as if the duo want to be called by their original names. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what other changes The Young Bucks make to their characters.

WWE Legend appreciates The Young Bucks' change in persona

When The Young Bucks made their appearance last week and teased a match against Sting and Darby Allin, fans on social media began revolting. Hence, many wondered how would fans react to them when they made their next appearance on Dynamite.

However, things turned out better than expected, as The Young Bucks were heavily appreciated for their segment with Renee Paquette. One man who heaped praise on the popular tag team is WWE legend Bully Ray. During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Ray said:

"They are snarky d****enozzles, a*******, whatever you want to call them, and I love the fact that they're leaning on it. 've always been a fan of Nick and Matt, both personally and professionally ... enjoyed being in the ring with them, enjoyed talking to them backstage."

He further added about how the crowd would react to the tag team:

"I think people are gonna want to hate the Bucks. I hope they embrace it. I hope they get booed out of the building every single night." [H/T: Wrestling INC]

In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how Matthew and Nicolas perform in AEW. Whether they face Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution or not, their future in the Jacksonville-based promotion looks to be exciting.

