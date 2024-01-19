"They are snarky d***henozzles, a**holes" - WWE legend opens up on The Young Bucks

During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks made their shocking return and teased a potential match against Sting and Darby Allin. While their return and potential tease received plenty of negative feedback from fans, their performance on the latest edition of Dynamite was liked by many.

During this week's edition of Dynamite, The Young Bucks showed a change in their personas and revealed to the crowd that they would go by the names 'Matthew' and 'Nicholas' instead of Matt and Nick. This change in personas by the former AEW World Tag Team Champions was heavily appreciated by WWE legend Bully Ray.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray mentioned he had been a fan of The Young Bucks personally and professionally.

"They are snarky d***henozzles, a**holes, whatever you want to call them, and I love the fact that they're leaning on it. I've always been a fan of Nick and Matt, both personally and professionally... enjoyed being in the ring with them, enjoyed talking to them backstage," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bully Ray further spoke about how the crowd would embrace The Young Bucks. He hoped that they would be booed out of the building.

"I think people are gonna want to hate the Bucks. I hope they embrace it. I hope they get booed out of the building every single night," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

The return of Matthew and Nicholas has brought excitement to AEW. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how their rivalry against Sting and Darby Allin unfolds.

WWE legend believes The Young Bucks will be good opponents for Sting's retirement match

At AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Sting will team up with Darby Allin and wrestle in the final match of his career. Hence, many fans were excited to see who The Icon would face for the very last time in the ring. However, when The Young Bucks returned and teased a match against Sting and Allin, it led to disappointment among AEW fans.

However, as per WWE legend Booker T, Matthew and Nicholas would be able to do it right against Sting. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised The Young Bucks.

He said:

"I think those guys would be able to go out there and do it right. I mean, those guys, they can perform. I can't take that away from The Bucks. Those guys do a bunch of stuff. They flip around and all that kind of stuff, but when it comes to working, those guys can actually work. I know they're going to hear this and say where is this coming from and a lot of people may be saying where is this coming from. Those guys do a lot of stuff that I don't agree with, but when it comes to going out there and working, da*n it, they can work. They can flip around and get Sting over probably better than anybody else in that company for that one night."

If The Young Bucks face Sting and Allin at AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, it will be interesting to see whether Booker T's analysis of them comes out to be true. Regardless of what happens, the coming weeks in AEW will be exciting to watch.

