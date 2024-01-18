Current WWE name on The Young Bucks: "They can flip around and get Sting over probably better than anybody"

At the upcoming AEW Revolution, Sting will team up with Darby Allin in the final match of the former's career. While it was announced long back that Revolution would be the event where The Icon retires, the Jacksonville-based promotion is yet to officially announce an opponent for the duo.

However, since The Young Bucks appeared on AEW Dynamite last week and teased a potential bout against Sting and Allin, many believe that is the match AEW fans will see. The idea of Matt and Nick Jackson facing the 64-year-old in his last match has drawn criticism from wrestling fans.

However, WWE legend Booker T believes the Bucks would be able to do it right. During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker heaped praise on The Young Bucks. The veteran mentioned that Matt and Nick Jackson do plenty of things he does not agree with, but they can work:

"I think those guys would be able to go out there and do it right. I mean, those guys, they can perform. I can't take that away from The Bucks. Those guys do a bunch of stuff. They flip around and all that kind of stuff, but when it comes to working, those guys can actually work. I know they're going to hear this and say where is this coming from and a lot of people may be saying where is this coming from. Those guys do a lot of stuff that I don't agree with, but when it comes to going out there and working, Dammit, they can work. They can flip around and get Sting over probably better than anybody else in that company for that one night," said Booker.

In the coming weeks on Dynamite, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan does. Fans will be keen to know if he adds some twist to this potential match.

Massive update about Sting's retirement match revealed

Over the years, Sting has established his place among the greatest wrestlers of all time. This is one reason why many fans will be tuning in to watch his retirement match at AEW Revolution next month. Naturally, the promotion would want to get this match right, and it seems Tony Khan is taking the right steps to ensure the same.

As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Khan will allow The Icon to decide the outcome of the match. Meltzer further stated that whether The Icon chooses to win or lose, Khan would be okay with anything:

"Any finish [Sting] wants is gonna be the finish. If he wants to go out on a loss, Tony's [Khan] not gonna say no. If he wants to go out on a win, Tony's not gonna say no. Will he pick the finish? I don't know that. But he will have the ability to pick the finish if he wants to. It's just a question of […] he may not care about the finish," said Meltzer.

If The Icon decides to pick the finish for his retirement match at AEW Revolution, it will be interesting to see what he does. Regardless of what the 64-year-old chooses, he can expect plenty of fans to tune in and watch him wrestle on last time.

