5 Early predictions for AEW Revolution 2024

AEW Revolution is set to take place in March this year and the event has everything going for it. With Sting's retirement match already written up in the match card, the hype around this wrestling special is bound to increase over the next few weeks.

Here are some predictions on what could happen in the ring and around it at Tony Khan's Revolution 2024.

5. Beth Phoenix helps Adam Copeland dethrone Christian Cage

Christian Cage has found a whole new stride in AEW. The leader of the Patriarchy leads Killswitch and 'The Prodigy' Nick Wayne through the Jacksonville-based company, accompanied by 'The Matriarch' Mother Wayne, Nick's mother.

The stable has felt the repercussions of their work when Adam Copeland, the wrestling legend, stopped them at WrestleDream. Since then, Copeland and Christian have battled at Worlds End. That match resulted in an awkward record for Copeland - one of the shortest championship stints at an awful 3 minutes.

At Revolution, if there's a championship re-match scheduled, The Rated R Superstar might need some help. The former WWE wrestler Beth Phoenix could be the perfect addition here. The Glamazon has all the wrestling experience needed and is Copeland's real-life wife.

#4 Sting walks away with an undefeated streak in AEW

Streaks are meant to be broken, like records. But when Tony Khan is so generous as to bring in the legendary Ric Flair as a gift for Sting, Creative could be nice enough to let him walk away undefeated.

This could be done by putting in new blood like Darby Allin for an entertaining match that has a standing ovation at the end of it all. After all, wrestling should have some wholesome and sweet moments between all those street fights.

#3 Mercedes Mone debuts and has Jamie Hayter to take care of

Mercedes Mone has been in the spotlight for a while, with fans wondering when she will return to the ring. She stirred the pot a bit by attending an AEW event, AEW All In.

Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter has said that she's open to facing Mercedes Mone at the upcoming Revolution. With a big reveal like Mone, Hayter spoiling the moment could result in a big match later, probably at Double or Nothing.

"Of course!" she said when asked. (19:20 onwards)

See the clip:

#2 Wardlow turns babyface and refuses Adam Cole

Adam Cole shocked the world by revealing himself as the Devil. His goons were members of his previous stable: Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.

Cole's ideas have been revealed, with one of them being that Wardlow will go after the AEW World Championship. With Revolution right around the corner, that match can happen - and Samoa Joe might need to defend his championship.

That match will headline Revolution and will be an a gritty one with the two strongmen at their best. One fascinating twist could be Wardlow winning the championship from The Samoan Submission Machine and refusing to handover the same to Cole. This could lead to Joe helping Mr. Mayhem ward off a potential attack by Cole and his remaining goons.

#1 Goldberg faces Matt Riddle at Revolution

Nobody knows how deep Tony Khan's pockets are. But if they can make this possible, the wrestling world will be forever in his debt. There have been rumors of Goldberg thinking of making a return to the ring.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle was suddenly off the WWE roster. With both these names still saleable in the wrestling world, AEW could pull off a coup by booking them in a match at Revolution.

This would be a dream match, with Goldberg's intensity and power-wrestling and Original Bro's athletic moves being stark contrasts.

What do you think of these predictions? Tell us in the comments section.

