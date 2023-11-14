The Young Bucks’ latest comments has led fans to believe AEW is punishing the tag team

The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, are one of the founding members of AEW. The brothers currently work as Executive Vice Presidents of the company and are also part of the roster. Over the last couple of months, they have been briefly featured on All Elite TV, and their recent comments added fuel to the fire as fans believe that the promotion is punishing the duo.

Nick and Matt Jackson have been involved in many backstage issues in All Elite Wrestling, with the most highlighted one being against the former WWE Champion CM Punk. The duo reportedly got into a backstage brawl at last year's All Out pay-per-view with Punk, which led to both parties being suspended indefinitely.

On X/Twitter, a fan compared The Young Bucks' booking at Full Gear 2023 to 2020.

Fans have shared their honest opinions on The Young Bucks:

Road Dogg gives his honest thoughts on the AEW tag team, The Young Bucks

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently gave his thoughts on the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks.

Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg answered the question about him being a better sports entertainer than the AEW tag team, The Young Bucks:

"I have to say no....you know what, I'm going to say 'yes, I am better' than both of them. What I'm not going to say is that they are bad human beings and that they are bad at business. What they have done is far more successful than what I've ever done in this industry and kudos to you bros, for that. Now, you're talking to the Road Dogg, and you're asking if they are better, I go back to a time where I was a mizark for myself, and I'm sure you two are too, and let's be honest, there once was a time where the D-O-Double G wasn't bad at what he did. I was very humble I felt [in that answer] while being braggadocious," Road Dogg said. [H/T Fightful]

Road Dogg praised The Young Bucks but said he hadn't been around that much to get to know them:

"They are both talented individuals, good brothers, I've always heard they are good guys and I would love them, haven't spent enough time around them to know. Two prong answer: A, I'm better than them because I want the kick back on social media. Two, I gave them props for being way more successful than I have ever been. I feel I answered politically correct and professionally provocative." [H/T Fightful]

