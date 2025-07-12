The Young Bucks make a huge announcement on AEW star's status ahead of All In 2025

The Young Bucks have just broken their silence about the status of one of AEW's top stars. This comes just a few hours before All In: Texas, where they will be featured in one of the show's major matches.

Ad

The Elite took over the company in early 2024, as they showcased their new equation with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry joining the group. However, they haven't been seen together for some time, with Okada being with the Don Callis Family in his quest to take down Kenny Omega, and Perry still on hiatus for some time now.

During their appearance on Close-Up with Renee Paquette, the Young Bucks were asked about the Rainmaker's status within The Elite. The EVPs revealed that he was still part of their ranks and was on a temporary alliance with the Don Callis Family. They mentioned that Okada was also aware that this was the current arrangement.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, we can clear that up. Kazuchika Okada, he'll always be an Elite member. Don (Callis) is simply just here to help him, coach him for this one match and one match only. He's an Elite member, and Okada would agree with what I just said." [16:35-16:51]

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Young Bucks recently broke character regarding Hangman Page

While speaking recently to Yahoo Sports, the Young Bucks spoke about a former Elite member in 'Hangman' Adam Page. They broke character to talk about how big his moment was at AEW All In, considering how far he's come.

Now both Hangman and the Bucks are fighting on opposite sides, but they took the time to talk about why he was AEW's main character, and how his being in the main event felt like a great full-circle moment.

Ad

“Meanwhile, Adam Page is our main character. When he’s on top and when he’s the main event, the show just feels right. He’s grown so much as a performer and he’s literally grown as a character in front of the wrestling world. At the very first All Out, fans didn’t want to see him be the champion then, and now they’re begging for it. When you’re able to change the fans' perspective on things like that, you know you’re damn good,” said Nicholas Jackson. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans surely think the same way as the Young Bucks, and they will be rallying by his side at All In. It remains to be seen whether he'll be the one who can finally take down Jon Moxley.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskkeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE