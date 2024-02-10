The Young Bucks make a major statement after in-ring return on AEW Rampage

The latest edition of AEW Rampage saw The Young Bucks in action for the first time in 2024. They also made a major announcement on the show.

The February 9 edition of AEW Rampage was held at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Young Bucks, who recently made their return to television in a new avatar, took on Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit. The AEW EVPs made short work of the talents in a quick match.

The former tag team wore the same bloodied suits they wore during the latest episode of Dynamite when they attacked Sting and Darby Allin. They then took the microphone to announce that they would do everything in their power to go after Sting and Allin's newly won tag team championship. They stated that they would reach the number one contendership in the tag team division and challenge for the title.

On Wednesday, The Young Bucks attacked the newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin. They unleashed a vicious attack on the duo and busted them open.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions are scheduled to take on Top Flight next Wednesday on Dynamite.

