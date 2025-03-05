The Young Bucks' Matthew Jackson makes a huge announcement amid AEW absence

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks (Nicholas and Matthew Jackson) have been active in Japan since losing the World Tag Team Title in October 2024. Matthew Jackson recently made a huge announcement about a project.

Matthew recently launched a YouTube channel with his wife, Dana Massie, called Never Not Jet Lagged. The channel will feature travel vlogs, as the couple loves to explore and travel together to new places. The AEW star posted a short video on the channel, announcing that the first episode will be available to stream on Friday, March 17, 2025.

Dana Massie and Matthew aim to spread positivity and share their travel experiences through their YouTube channel. The 39-year-old also confirmed that the series will cover some professional wrestling content. Fans will have to wait and see how the travel series turns out once it launches on Never Not Jet Lagged.

The Young Bucks on losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship last year

The Young Bucks (Nicholas and Matthew Jackson) had a lengthy reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions last year. They shockingly lost the gold to Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party on the Fright Night edition of Dynamite in October 2024.

On the Social Suplex Podcast Network's Tunnel Talk, The Young Bucks revealed that they finalized the plan to drop the title after wrestling Private Party at WrestleDream. They discussed how many times they changed their plans about dropping the tag team championship.

"And something changed, and we ended up wrestling [Private Party] in a match [at WrestleDream] (…) but we tore the house down. As soon as we got backstage, we knew, ‘Oh, alright.’ It’s in Tony’s [Khan] eyes. He was like, ‘I think we have something, I think we have something.’ And Matt and I thought the same exact thing. We were like, ‘We’ve got to pivot. We’ve got to change our plans again.’ And that was like the fourth time changing plans for those titles to be dropped. We were happy, though, because we wanted to put those guys over. They deserved the spotlight." [H/T: F4W Online]

Fans will have to wait and see when The Young Bucks decide to make their return to All Elite Wrestling programming.

