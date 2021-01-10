"Let's protect each other" - The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson details battle with COVID-19

The Young Bucks were a part of the huge angle at the end of this week's AEW Dynamite, where there was a Bullet Club reunion involving AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Now in an Instagram story, Nick Jackson has revealed that he had COVID-19 last fall.

This revelation from the Young Bucks star explains his absence in the weeks following the All Out pay-per-view. In the Instagram post, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions explained his battle with the virus.

"Crazy to think there’s still COVID deniers out there in the world. I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 in a half months. At one point my whole body had hives in it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID. Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear mask."

These are some of our favorite matches from 2020. What was your favorite? Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/39eA8sJs9N — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) December 31, 2020

Since returning from his COVID-19 battle, Nick defeated FTR alongside his brother Matt for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear. They have also scored victories over Top Flight, TH2, and The Acclaimed in recent weeks.

The Young Bucks reunite with Kenny Omega

The Good Brothers @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG have arrived in AEW to the aid of your AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX!

Watch the full video here ➡️ https://t.co/BeSIoErokb



Watch Night Two of our New Year's Smash this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/RNmELbFFF4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2021

Following AEW Dynamite's New Year's Smash Night One and the apparent Bullet Club reunion, fans will be greeted with The Elite reuniting in action this coming week.

Announced for New Year's Smash Night Two, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team with the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a six-man tag team match.

These three men have been somewhat estranged since Omega ended his tag team with former Elite member Hangman Page back at the All Out pay-per-view.

With The Young Bucks seemingly reluctant at first to join The Cleaner back then and this past week, it should be interesting to see what transpires when they are finally in action together again.