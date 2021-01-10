"Who thought that group that could be put back together?" - Don Callis on the Bullet Club reunion on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis have been at the forefront of a pro wrestling revolution. Omega has made several buzzworthy appearances on IMPACT Wrestling. This past Wednesday, Omega shocked the fans again when he reunited with the Bullet Club on AEW Dynamite. Few fans expected to see this electric moment unfold on national television.

Callis is the Co-Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling, and he has helped the company reach new heights. Its collaboration with AEW has brought it into the spotlight, as many AEW fans are now paying attention to IMPACT Wrestling and its talented roster. Both companies feature prominent members of the Bullet Club. Naturally, it made sense to bring these stablemates together.

Following the shocking ending to AEW New Year's Smash Night 1, "The Invisible Hand" chatted with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy to discuss the apparent reunion of the legendary faction. When asked about The Good Brothers' AEW debut and the Young Bucks delivering the familiar hand signal, Don Callis said Omega is happy to be with his friends.

“In one night, we not only beat Rey Fenix, in what a lot of people are saying is an early Match of the Year contender, but we also rolled out the Good Brothers on AEW programming – another good lesson for Tony Khan to always keep his mind open to the opportunities that exist outside his bubble. And then The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega’s best friends, the AEW Tag Team Champions. Who thought that group that could be put back together? Well there’s only one person that could do it, that’s me and Kenny Omega. It made Kenny happy to be back with the Bucks, so that makes me happy," said Callis. (h/t talkSPORT)

This closing segment was an exciting finale to AEW's first show of 2021. Many fans can't wait to see what happens next. When Don Callis and Omega are on the show, they consistently produce can't-miss programming.

Don Callis addresses Omega's appearances on IMPACT Wrestling

Don Callis, Josh Matthews and Kenny Omega in IMPACT Wrestling

The craziness and speculation produced by this Bullet Club reunion makes it easy to forget everything that has transpired since AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. At this memorable show, Omega turned heel and won the AEW World Championship. Don Callis broke down this ongoing saga in his interview with Alex McCarthy.

"You thought it was over with Winter is Coming when Kenny and I took the world title from Jon Moxley. Then when we showed up on IMPACT Wrestling and [made] subsequent appearances, [so] we now have an inter-promotional match where Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers face Rich Swann and a legendary tag team in their own right, the Motor City Machine Guns, on an IMPACT pay-per-view. It’s huge," said Callis. (h/t talkSPORT)