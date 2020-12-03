AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming - Best and worst- WWE Hall of Famer Sting arrives, Kenny Omega to appear on IMPACT Wrestling?

While this review is technically supposed to weed out the good from the bad, let me begin by saying that almost everything on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was pure gold.

This comes from someone who has been supremely critical of AEW Dynamite in the past, perhaps unjustly so, when it was still a green company and things were falling into place for the promotion.

As great as Sting's arrival to AEW Dynamite was, it was the end of AEW Dynamite with Kenny Omega and the IMPACT Wrestling announcement that seems like the ushering in of a brand new era in professional wrestling.

Best 2 hours of wrestling this year. #AEWDynamite — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) December 3, 2020

#1 Best: Sting makes his AEW Dynamite debut, as snow falls all around him

The 'Winter is Coming' Game of Thrones-inspired themed cheesy until one realized that it was the setup for a lonesome crow to herald the arrival of one of the greatest-ever to lace up a pair of boots to AEW Dynamite, absolutely shocking the audience in attendance.

Sting may be a grizzled veteran at his age, but the fact of the matter is that he carries himself like a star even now, and as the ice fell around him, he appeared not unlike a White Walker, as he strode with purpose towards the AEW Dynamite ring.

Of course, the question of whether he can wrestle at his age is bound to come up, but as any 'Little Stinger' knows, 'the only thing for sure about the Stinger, is that nothing's for sure'.