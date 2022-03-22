"They want to be the greatest tag team they can possibly be" - WWE legend praises The Young Bucks and their impact on tag team wrestling

The Young Bucks are synonymous with AEW, as the brothers are two of the original stars and the Executive Vice Presidents of the company. Matt and Nick also held the AEW Tag Team Championship for 302 days.

The Bucks are currently embroiled in a storyline with Adam Cole and reDRagon. The duo are seemingly vying for Cole's affection as the latter tries to capture the AEW Championship. The brothers have been seen taking jabs at FTR recently, which could signify another feud in the near future.

The Young Bucks were brought up by WWE legend Matt Hardy while he spoke on USA Today's Under The Ring podcast. The legend praised the siblings for their work in AEW and tag team wrestling as a whole.

"They're two guys who, when forming AEW, really wanted to stress the importance of tag team wrestling. These are two guys that never want to like become single stars. They don't want to be the world champion. They want to be the greatest tag team they can possibly be and I think that's cool." - Matt Hardy said. (H/T: Fightful)

The Young Bucks were called out by The Acclaimed during a recent podcast appearance

The Acclaimed last faced The Young Bucks at the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite in 2020. Since then Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have grown quite popular amongst fans.

During a recent appearance on Rasslin', Caster singled out the brothers as a team he'd love to face again in 2022.

"They’re on my list again this year of teams I want to wrestle. Because the first time we wrestled them we lost. But we had one of our best matches ever, and we almost won the titles, our tenth match in I think it was. So, there’s a lot that we have to prove that we want to revisit and go back to,” Max said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Caster and Bowens have improved considerably since 2020, but could their team defeat the likes of The Young Bucks?

