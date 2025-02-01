The Young Bucks react to Sabrina Carpenter wearing a t-shirt of the AEW tag team

AEW tag team The Young Bucks consist of real-life brothers Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. They are one of the most popular wrestling duos in the current landscape. Additionally, they are the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions.

The Jacksons are quite active on social media, especially on X (FKA Twitter). They share a single account and mostly use it to interact with fans and entertain themselves. Their online activities are unserious, and fans are well aware of this.

Recently, an old clip of American singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter covering Better Off by Ariana Grande has been going viral. Interestingly, in this video, she is seen wearing a Young Bucks t-shirt. Thousands of fans were quick to point this out as the platform went berserk. Furthermore, Matt and Nick Jackson also responded to this clip with a couple of emojis.

"👀 ☕️!"

The Young Bucks claim that their recent matches were boring on purpose

The Young Bucks held the AEW World Tag Team Championship for several months last year. However, fans found this reign underwhelming. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson faced severe criticism throughout their reign, and their matches simply did not deliver.

Interestingly, in a recent appearance on the Tunnel Talk Podcast, the Jackson brothers revealed that they gave boring performances on purpose to showcase their infamous EVP characters.

"When we did the EVPs thing, we were like, ‘Let’s just have really boring matches! Let’s stop doing all the super athletic moves that get the big reactions.' It is hard because one of the things in general is that most of our stuff is pretty exciting; it’s high spots. We literally wanted people to think, ‘Are these guys not athletic anymore? Are they just boring wrestlers now?''' The Young Bucks said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship thrice. Their latest reign was ended by Private Party at Fright Night Dynamite last October.

