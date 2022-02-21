The Young Bucks react to Bullet Club original being thrown out of the stable 

The Young Bucks recently reacted after their former Bullet Club stablemates, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, were seemingly kicked out of the faction.

On Saturday night's No Surrender 2021, The Guerrillas of Destiny challenged The Good Brothers for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles. At one point in the match, to the shock of everyone, Jay White emerged and laid down Tama Tonga with a Blade Runner, allowing Gallows and Anderson to capitalize. The duo finished things by hitting a devastating Magic Killer to retain their titles.

Post-match, White offered a "Too Sweet" sign to The Good Brothers, all but confirming their inclusion into The Bullet Club. Nick and Matt Jackson, who have been integral parts of the stable during their time in NJPW, have now broken their silence regarding the massive betrayal.

In their recently-updated Twitter bio, The Young Bucks wrote that they never really cared about Tama Tonga anyways.

Check it out below:

"Never really cared for Tama anyway tbh." wrote The Young Bucks

For those unaware, the former AEW Tag Team Champions worked closely alongside Tama as part of the Bullet Club until 2018, after which they left NJPW and made their way to All Elite Wrestling.

Could The Young Bucks have been involved in what went down at No Surrender 2022?

The Switchblade hasn't made his mark only in IMPACT Wrestling but also showed up in AEW recently, aligning himself with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Though Nick and Matt Jackson weren't happy to see Jay White at first, they haven't shown or expressed any major disagreements.

As such, there's a chance that Tama Tonga being thrown out Bullet Club could be an elaborate plan between Jay White and the Bucks. There are endless possibilities with this cross-promotional narrative, which could also pave the way for multiple dream matches to become a reality.

What do you make of Jay White kicking Tama Tonga and Tanga Lao out of the Bullet Club? Do you think Nick and Matt Jackson have any hand in what went down at No Surrender 2022?

Sound off in the comments section below.

