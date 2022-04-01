"Let us think about that one" - The Young Bucks react to former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions' challenge 

The Young Bucks recently reacted to FTR's challenge for a blockbuster rematch between the two teams on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler continued their momentum by defeating Austin and Colten Gunn on the Wednesday night show. Minutes later, they appeared in a backstage segment where Wheeler spoke about their intentions to win the AEW and ROH Tag Team Titles.

Harwood then spoke about wanting to defeat The Young Bucks to determine the best tag team in the world right now. In response, Nick and Matt Jackson updated their Twitter bio, writing that they'll think about the challenge laid by the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

Check out their tweet below:

"Hmmmmmm.. Dax. Cash. Let us think about that one," wrote The Young Bucks.

For those unaware, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler earlier went to war with Nick and Matt Jackson at Full Gear 2020, where the latter duo won.

As great as that clash was, the lack of a sold-out crowd, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, hampered the dream match to some extent.

With Double or Nothing 2022 less than two months away, there's a chance the rematch could go down at that pay-per-view.

The Young Bucks would be in action at AEW Rampage.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions will compete against Top Flight at this week's Rampage.

Considering that both teams have a high-flying wrestling style, the match could leave the fans on the edge of their seats with some fast-paced, high-risk aerial action.

However, since AEW is building to a clash between The Young Bucks and FTR, it's safe to assume the former will win on Rampage to build momentum ahead of the inevitable rematch.

Plus, it'll be interesting to see if Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler confront Nick and Matt Jackson after the match on Friday night.

Do you want to see the much-anticipated rematch at Double or Nothing 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava