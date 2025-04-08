The Young Bucks reunite with top AEW heel

The Young Bucks reunited with a top AEW heel after Dynasty in what pretty much confirmed their status. This should not surprise fans at all.

Ad

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson returned after many months in the main event of Dynasty, where they attacked Swerve Strickland and assisted Jon Moxley in securing the win and retain his World Championship. Now that they have returned, they have reunited with another member of the Elite, Kazuchika Okada.

Kazuchika Okada also showed up and had a face-off with International Champion Kenny Omega after he successfully defended his title against Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet. After the show, the trio reunited backstage as Okada shared a photo with his two friends on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Check out the image below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Matthew and Nicholas Jackson now fully back and confirming their status as the heels of the company, it will be interesting to see what kind of alliance they forge with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders after the impromptu help.

Tony Khan heaps praise on The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks and Tony Khan don't have a good relationship, as it was made very evident at various points last year.

Ad

However, the AEW president has put everything behind him as he hailed the Executive Vice Presidents as the founding fathers of the company. Speaking at the Dynasty media scrum, he said:

“This creates a lot of intrigue to have the Bucks come back. I think it's important to remember we haven't seen them in almost 6 months in AEW. From the very beginning of AEW, The Young Bucks have been instrumental in the launch of the company. They're founding fathers of this company.”

With such approval from TK, The Bucks will undoubtedly be on cloud nine. They will hope to start in the same way they were when they were last seen in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More