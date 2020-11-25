AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by The Wrestling Observer (h/t Wrestling News), and there they talked about the quick booking that took place surrounding their dream match with FTR.

The Young Bucks reveal why AEW President Tony Khan booked their match against FTR

The Young Bucks faced FTR at AEW: Full Gear. It was a dream match that the fans had been wanting for a long time. Throughout this time, The Young Bucks had wanted to hold off on it until after the pandemic and they wanted to milk the rivalry. However, with the uncertainty about the future, the AEW president, Tony Khan, decided it was no longer possible to hold off the match.

As a result, the two teams faced each other in the ring, and while it was not the best match of all time, it did not disappoint the fans either.

“You don’t want to save everything especially in this pandemic era. We were trying to save things like the FTR match. We were trying to milk that until we got fans back into the building but at one point, we were like, we don’t know when the world is going to get back together. We can’t hold this anymore. Tony (Khan) said, ‘We are doing it. We have to do it.’ He booked it for Full Gear.”

The Young Bucks have also written a book and they did not use a ghostwriter for it, as they wanted to tell the story of their entire career.

“I started formatting the book and was thinking how Nick and I were going to split this up because they (publisher) didn’t have any idea. They were leaving it up to us. One thing they said from the beginning was we are going to give you a ghostwriter. I said, no. They said you don’t understand how hard this is. I said our entire career has been DIY and I’m not going to let somebody write our story for us. They were taken aback a little bit and said ok.”

The Young Bucks have established themselves in AEW, and it appears they are in for a big run at the top of the tag team division.