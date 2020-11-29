The Young Bucks reveal what Seth Rollins told them before he went to WWE 

The Young Bucks spent years in pro wrestling before they rose to the top in AEW. It's fair to say that their hard work has paid off in more ways than one, considering that they are lead talents in a national wrestling promotion as well as being part of AEW's creative team.

It's a tricky path they have followed but one that has served them well. Their rise in pro wrestling has been covered in the new book, Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues. Moreover, the book captures their run-ins with several future WWE Superstars, including the one and only Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins told The Young Bucks he would main-event WrestleMania

In their book, The Young Bucks talk about their run-in with a then-unknown Seth Rollins. Rollins also came up in the "independents" when he was then called Tyler Black. The Young Bucks wrote: (H/T WrestleTalk)

One of those guys was Tyler Black. Tyler, like Kenny and me, was an introvert and seemed to be misunderstood by the other wrestlers as being arrogant. After becoming friends with him, we learned that he was just shy, yet confident in his in-ring abilities. Being around guys like Tyler gave us strength in numbers.

One of the first times we hung out late at night after a show, Tyler confidently said to us, “I’ll be in the main event of WrestleMania one day,” He’d later become WWE’s Seth Rollins, and he’d do just that.”

It's an exciting story that would eventually come true. Seth Rollins subsequently became WWE Champion at WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and beat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

#OnThisDay in 2015: WWE Wrestlemania 31 PPV: Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns in a triple threat match to win the WWE Title. pic.twitter.com/CvFryfrnIB — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) March 29, 2017

It's interesting to see how some people came up in pro wrestling and Seth Rollins' interactions with The Young Bucks early in his career will go down as one of those fascinating stories.