The Young Bucks reveal why they want to be called the greatest tag team of all time

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have finally revealed why they love calling themselves 'the greatest tag team of all time.'

The Jackson brothers are famously known for using Twitter as their talking weapon, where they hilariously mock fellow wrestling superstars and employees. The AEW Tag Team Champions also use it for self-praise and rank themselves above all the popular tag teams of the bygone era.

In their latest update, they've claimed the same.

In their latest tweet, the Young Bucks acknowledged that many people disagree when they call themselves the greatest of all time. However, Nick and Matt Jackson explained that this tag helps them take an in-depth look at their journey, making them realize how far they've come while crossing obstacles.

"We know many will disagree with the list, but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes us reflect on our journey. We’re massively grateful for us. We’re thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us," the Young Bucks wrote.

People may not consider the Young Bucks as the best tag team of all time, but nobody can deny their character work and in-ring abilities are far better than any team of this generation. With their current momentum, they will surely cement their legacy as one of the all-time greats.

What's next for the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite?

The Young Bucks brutalizing Eddie Kingston!

On the recently concluded Road Rager edition of Dynamite, the Young Bucks successfully defended their AEW tag team titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a street fight, albeit with some assistance.

It looks as though the Young Bucks have gone through almost all the credible babyface tag teams available. There's no doubt they have become a force to be reckoned with, and it remains to be seen if there's any team that can step up and dethrone the Jackson brothers.

Would you call the Young Bucks the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comment section below.

