The Young Bucks risked missing out on AEW Full Gear 2023

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will compete in their home state of California on Saturday at Full Gear. But one of the Jackson brothers has revealed that they were almost left off the show.

Matt and Nick Jackson seem to be at another crossroads in their friendship with Kenny Omega, leading to the duo challenging Omega and Chris Jericho to a match at Full Gear. If the Bucks win, Omega and Jericho, collectively known as The Golden Jets, will never be a team again. However, if the Jackson brothers lose, they must forfeit their AEW World Tag Team Title shot.

Despite everything that is on the line in the match, Nick Jackson still sees the showdown as a 'friendly contest.' This led one fan to suggest that friendly bouts don't sell pay-per-views, resulting in Nick claiming that he and Matt wouldn't be on the show if this match weren't booked.

"@matthafer not being on the show was the other option," wrote @nickjacksonyb on Instagram.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be contested in a four-way match between Ricky Starks & Big Bill, FTR, The Kings of the Black Throne, and La Faccion Ingobernables at Full Gear. Hence, if The Young Bucks defeat Omega and Jericho, they will have their eyes on the winning team.

The Young Bucks have never missed an AEW pay-per-view

AEW Full Gear 2023 will be the 25th pay-per-view produced by All Elite Wrestling. Out of everyone in the company, only two people have competed at every major event: The Young Bucks

Having competed on every significant show, Matt and Nick Jackson have never missed an All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event. The only wrestlers to come close are Chris Jericho, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Kenny Omega, who will all compete in their 22nd AEW pay-per-view on Saturday.

Despite being on every pay-per-view event AEW has produced, the Bucks don't have the best record on the big stage. Their current tally sits at 11 wins and 13 losses. Moreover, they haven't won a two-on-two tag team match at a major event since they defeated Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing 2021.

