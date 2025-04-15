The Young Bucks' secret partners teased just a day before AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks' mystery partners for a big match were teased ahead of AEW Dynamite. The high-profile multi-man bout was announced recently.

Ad

At AEW Dynasty 2025, The Young Bucks made their shocking return to help Jon Moxley retain his World Title by attacking Swerve Strickland during the main event. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were last seen in action at NJPW's The New Beginning pay-per-view earlier this year, where they lost the IWGP Tag Team Title.

The Bucks are set to compete in an eight-man tag team match at the upcoming NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view on May 9. The duo will team up with two undisclosed partners to take on Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo of Bullet Club War Dogs. While the heel duo's partners have not yet been revealed, a tease was made regarding their identities.

Ad

Trending

In an official statement regarding the upcoming eight-man tag match, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson would be alongside their "OG buddies."

"In the wake of a BULLET CLUB civil war between War Dogs and HOUSE OF TORTURE, the Bucks believe their era of BC, or indeed any ventures they get involved with is head and shoulders above the rest, and look to prove that in eight-man action against the Dogs, and alongside 'some OG buddies.'" [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Young Bucks teased a reunion with recently released WWE stars

Fans have been wondering who The Young Bucks would team up with against War Dogs at NJPW Resurgence 2025. Meanwhile, the heel duo cut an exclusive promo to seemingly tease reuniting with recently released WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, mentioning their catchphrase, "Too Sweet."

"I think the War Dogs are always down for a fight, right? And so are we but there are only two of us but there are all of you guys. So, mathematically, it does not add up, does it? Well, fortunately, we know a couple of OG friends who are always up for a fight. We should call them. I think that would be 'Too Sweet,'" the Bucks said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's partners will be at NJPW Resurgence 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More