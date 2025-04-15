The Young Bucks' secret partners teased just a day before AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks' mystery partners for a big match were teased ahead of AEW Dynamite. The high-profile multi-man bout was announced recently.
At AEW Dynasty 2025, The Young Bucks made their shocking return to help Jon Moxley retain his World Title by attacking Swerve Strickland during the main event. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were last seen in action at NJPW's The New Beginning pay-per-view earlier this year, where they lost the IWGP Tag Team Title.
The Bucks are set to compete in an eight-man tag team match at the upcoming NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view on May 9. The duo will team up with two undisclosed partners to take on Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo of Bullet Club War Dogs. While the heel duo's partners have not yet been revealed, a tease was made regarding their identities.
In an official statement regarding the upcoming eight-man tag match, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson would be alongside their "OG buddies."
"In the wake of a BULLET CLUB civil war between War Dogs and HOUSE OF TORTURE, the Bucks believe their era of BC, or indeed any ventures they get involved with is head and shoulders above the rest, and look to prove that in eight-man action against the Dogs, and alongside 'some OG buddies.'" [H/T: WrestleTalk]
The Young Bucks teased a reunion with recently released WWE stars
Fans have been wondering who The Young Bucks would team up with against War Dogs at NJPW Resurgence 2025. Meanwhile, the heel duo cut an exclusive promo to seemingly tease reuniting with recently released WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, mentioning their catchphrase, "Too Sweet."
"I think the War Dogs are always down for a fight, right? And so are we but there are only two of us but there are all of you guys. So, mathematically, it does not add up, does it? Well, fortunately, we know a couple of OG friends who are always up for a fight. We should call them. I think that would be 'Too Sweet,'" the Bucks said.
It remains to be seen who Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's partners will be at NJPW Resurgence 2025.