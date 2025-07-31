The Young Bucks send a message after Cody Rhodes claims he was "disrespected" in AEW

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were the founders of AEW. However, in February 2022, The American Nightmare left the promotion he was a part of and became the face of WWE in just a few months. He recently gave a hint of what led to his AEW departure. Rhodes claimed that he left the promotion after he felt he was being disrespected.The Young Bucks, who are close friends with Cody, are currently going through a rough phase in their storylines. The duo lost their EVP status at AEW All In: Texas. During their tenure as Executive Vice President, they misused their authority to harass their fellow workers. However, they are mocking the Bucks now that the latter have no power.The former AEW World Tag Team Champions' recent post on X seems to be connected with their recent actions on Dynamite. However, the statement can also be alluded to as a response to Cody Rhodes' recent claim.The Young Bucks wrote that 'the lack of respect' was hurtful, tongue in cheek.&quot;You know what hurts the most is the... the lack of respect. You know? That's what hurts the most,&quot; the duo wrote.It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes responds to the Founding Fathers.