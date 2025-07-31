  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks send a message after Cody Rhodes claims he was "disrespected" in AEW

The Young Bucks send a message after Cody Rhodes claims he was "disrespected" in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:44 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks are former AEW EVPs [Image Credits: AEW
Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks helped start AEW [Image Credits: AEW on X]

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were the founders of AEW. However, in February 2022, The American Nightmare left the promotion he was a part of and became the face of WWE in just a few months. He recently gave a hint of what led to his AEW departure. Rhodes claimed that he left the promotion after he felt he was being disrespected.

Ad

The Young Bucks, who are close friends with Cody, are currently going through a rough phase in their storylines. The duo lost their EVP status at AEW All In: Texas. During their tenure as Executive Vice President, they misused their authority to harass their fellow workers. However, they are mocking the Bucks now that the latter have no power.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions' recent post on X seems to be connected with their recent actions on Dynamite. However, the statement can also be alluded to as a response to Cody Rhodes' recent claim.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Young Bucks wrote that 'the lack of respect' was hurtful, tongue in cheek.

"You know what hurts the most is the... the lack of respect. You know? That's what hurts the most," the duo wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes responds to the Founding Fathers.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications