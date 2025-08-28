The Young Bucks send a message following another disrespect from AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 28, 2025 08:47 GMT
Young Bucks AEW
The Young Bucks disrespected again (Source-YoungBucks on X)

The former World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks got disrespected by AEW yet again, and they reacted to it. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been announced for a major match next week.

The Young Bucks continue to face disrespect ever since losing their EVP titles at All In Texas. AEW production team has been giving the duo a sub-par match graphic, jobber entrances and names, and funny entrance songs as well to treat them as rookies. The Bucks have spoken against the disrespect multiple times, but nothing has changed.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan announced an all-star 8-man tag team match for next week featuring Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The Bucks will team with Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family to take on the team of JetSpeed, Kenny Omega, and the AEW World Champion, Hangman Page next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Interestingly, Tony Khan also gave a funny render to the Bucks in the match graphic. Matt and Nick took notice of the disrespect and expressed their surprise that Tony is also doing this with them:

"Wait what" The Bucks reacted.
The Young Bucks' onscreen AEW gimmick is their own idea

The Young Bucks are being made fun of due to their current onscreen characters, where they are being disrespected by AEW after losing their EVP titles. During a recent interview with Undisputed, Matthew Jackson revealed that their family is embarrassed by their onscreen characters, but it's actually their own idea:

“My mother-in-law and kids, specifically, when they tell me how embarrassed they are for me, I can’t help but laugh when I tell them that this was our idea. We’re born to play these types of roles. Many wrestlers in the business prefer not to take on these types of stories, which immediately makes us more interested in doing them," Matt Jackson disclosed.
Only time will tell how long AEW will continue to disrespect the former company EVPs.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
