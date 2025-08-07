Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks reveals family member’s reaction to them getting stripped of the EVP title

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson recently opened up about how The Young Bucks' loved ones reacted to their new on-screen character. The Jackson brothers lost their EVP positions last month and have not been treated nicely on weekly programming since then.

The Young Bucks failed to retain their EVP title in a tag match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In 2025. Since losing their executive positions, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been disrespected on TV week after week. They were also given a jobber entrance before their match last week.

During a recent interview with Undisputed, The Young Bucks reflected on their on-screen characters since losing the EVP title. Matthew Jackson disclosed that their family members are embarrassed by their current characters on TV, and he also revealed that it was their idea.

“My mother-in-law and kids, specifically, when they tell me how embarrassed they are for me, I can’t help but laugh when I tell them that this was our idea. We’re born to play these types of roles. Many wrestlers in the business prefer not to take on these types of stories, which immediately makes us more interested in doing them," he said.

Matt further compared his and Nick's characters with Kurt Angle's self-deprecating gimmick from the early 2000s.

“I think there’s a charm in being self-deprecating. There’s also a skill in being funny but still being able to go in the ring at the same time. Kurt Angle is a great example of that. I think it makes you more of an all-around entertaining wrestler.” [H/T: Undisputed]

The Young Bucks suffered a massive setback on last night's AEW Dynamite

Last night on Dynamite, the former AEW EVPs competed in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament against Brodido (Bandido and Brody King).

The Jackson brothers were introduced by their indie names, 'Max and Jeremy,' as they walked down the ramp. After a great tag team encounter, The Young Bucks failed to advance in the tournament.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW BRODIDO HAS DONE IT! @BandidoWrestler and @BrodyXKing face FTR in the Finals! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS &amp; HBO Max

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson after the setback on Dynamite.

