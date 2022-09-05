The Young Bucks share two-word message ahead of AEW All Out 2022

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have shared a message on social media just a few hours ahead of AEW All Out 2022.

The Jackson brothers and Kenny Omega will face Hangman Page and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) for the inaugural AEW Trios World Championships at tonight's event. Last week on Dynamite, The Elite defeated Will Ospreay's faction United Empire to advance to the finals of the tournament.

The tension ahead of tonight's match is built on years of history, with the Bucks having kicked Hangman Page out of The Elite back in 2020. After the group fractured, Page would go on to win the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega while The Young Bucks became two-time Tag Team Champions.

With a few hours to go until the highly-anticipated pay-per-view, the former AEW Tag Team Champions shared a message on Twitter:

"Game day."

Twitter reacted in support of The Young Bucks ahead of the AEW pay-per-view

Kenny Omega made his much-awaited return to Dynamite last month, reuniting with Matt and Nick Jackson. They defeated La Facción Ingobernable in the first round of the tournament.

With The Elite now partially reunited, the wrestling world reacted to the brothers' tweet in support of their team becoming the inaugural AEW Trios World Champions.

One fan shared a gif of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during one of their entrances:

Another user requested them to not hurt former AEW World Champion Hangman Page:

Another user shared a gif of The Elite:

Another Twitter user cheered them on:

One fan stated they were looking forward to the match:

Elsewhere on the card, CM Punk and Jon Moxley are set to face off in a rematch for the undisputed AEW World Championship. Additionally, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho will wrestle each other in a singles match for the first time since 2013.

