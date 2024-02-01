The Young Bucks slap an AEW name with $500 fine over massive mistake

The Young Bucks have fined an AEW personality for making a major mistake on Dynamite.

Since their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, the duo has been making odd decisions. One of the major changes was their demand to be referred to as Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

In the previous weeks of Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson clarified that they would use their god-given names. This change was also made on AEW's official roster page.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, the Executive Vice President fined an employee for not using actual names.

When the Young Bucks arrived at the venue, a crew member handed certain papers to the duo and called them "Matt and Nick." This made them furious, and they took it as a sign of disrespect. The EVPs went on to impose a fine of $500 on the staff member.

Cody Rhodes has left the promotion, and Kenny Omega is on a hiatus due to his health issues. So, the Young Bucks are the only active EVPs at this time.

It will be interesting to see the brothers handle the company.

