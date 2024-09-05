The Young Bucks’ status for All Out revealed after AEW removed them from the official poster

It seems that The Young Bucks will be in action this weekend after their status for AEW All Out was updated after tonight's events surrounding them and the Blackpool Combat Club. They are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The EVPs were previously not scheduled to compete at the pay-per-view and were even taken off from the poster for the show. But their involvement in Bryan Danielson's affairs has seemingly brought them back into play.

The Young Bucks claimed that they would do all they could to make sure the AEW World Championship came back to them. Little did they expect that Danielson had backup of his own in Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Tonight, all four members of The Elite got into a brawl with the BCC after the main event. Seeing as they were without a match at All Out, Claudio dropped a challenge for The Young Bucks, as he wanted him and Yuta to face them for the tag team titles.

This has also now been made official by AEW. This means that all members of The Elite will be in separate matches at the upcoming pay-per-view.

There is no shortage of history between The Elite and BCC over the years, but this will be the first time they face off with the tag team titles on the line.

