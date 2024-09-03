Major name removed from AEW All Out poster 1 week before the show

A major AEW name was removed from the All Out poster one week before the show. This could potentially have big ramifications, as the All Out pay-per-view is just around the corner.

The star in question is none other than Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion was unsuccessful in his quest to win back the title from Jack Perry at All In. He lost the Coffin Match to The Scapegoat in what was a great match. After the contest, The Elite launched an attack on him, but he was saved by the returning Sting, which was an awesome moment.

However, there now seems to be some bad news for Darby and his fans. He was initially present on the All Out poster but has now been removed from the latest poster, and there seems to be no sign that he will be featured on the September 7th show.

The 31-year-old currently has no match, and his name is not on the card. The same thing happened with Britt Baker yesterday, as she was replaced by the returning Daniel Garcia on the poster.

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly has big plans for Darby Allin

Darby Allin is one of the cornerstones of AEW, and All Elite President Tony Khan loves him. He has been involved in several great matches.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the promotion has big plans for Sting’s former tag team partner. The report stated that Darby Allin will receive an AEW World Championship run in the future. However, the report noted that it is not sure when it might happen.

That is a big vote of confidence on Tony Khan's part. So, his removal from the All Out poster might not be a big problem after all, given that his boss has so much faith in him.

