Britt Baker replaced by AEW

Britt Baker has been replaced by AEW in shocking circumstances. This will have huge ramifications for All Out pay-per-view this coming week.

The former AEW Women’s Champion is one of the most popular names on the roster. She had a great showing against Mercedes Mone at All In for the TBS Championship. However, it has now been hinted that she will be missing the upcoming All Out event.

The initial poster for the event had her in it, however, in the latest one, Baker has been replaced by the returning Daniel Garcia. Garcia interfered in the match against MJF and Will Ospreay, costing him the AEW American Title.

Check out the previous and current posters below:

Garcia will now be taking on MJF in what seems to be a grudge match between the two. As for Britt Baker, she is not involved in any match, but her rival, Mercedes Mone, will be putting her TBS title on the line against Hikaru Shida.

Mercedes Mone reacts to the underwhelming response to her match with Britt Baker

Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker went head to head for the TBS title at AEW All In. Although it was a good match, with the former WWE star coming out on top, the fans' reaction inside Wembley Stadium was not great.

Most of them seemed disinterested and did not seem to pay attention. Mercedes has now spoken out about their reaction to a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter.

She said:

“I’ve heard a lot of mixed reactions to my All In match with Britt. I had a really good time out there with her. I did sense some audience fatigue. It’s only natural being third to last, as the crowd had already seen over 10 matches before ours. They arrived at 5:30, and by the time we came out, it was around 9:00."

Fatigue could be one reason why the fans were distracted. Either way, it was a great match, and the two wrestlers performed well.

Do you think Baker will be added to the All Out match card in the coming weeks? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

