The Young Bucks take another shot at WWE tag teams, mention DX and the Hardy Boyz

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have started an all-out war with WWE.

The Jackson brothers have made Twitter their lethal talking weapon in recent times. Several retired wrestlers and employees have become their victims in the past and when it comes to taking shots at WWE, the duo never backs down.

Not long ago, the Young Bucks claimed their superiority over popular WWE tag teams like The Usos, The New Day, The Road Warriors and The Mega Powers. It now appears that fans have blasted them on social media for their claims.

But the Jackson Brothers, as usual, have given a fitting response. In their latest output, the AEW Tag Team Champions acknowledged that many WWE fans were upset about the Young Bucks taking shots at popular tag teams. In an amusing bit, the Young Bucks apologized while claiming that they forgot to mention DX, The Hardy Boyz, The Steiner Brothers, The Dudley Boyz, The Hart Foundation, The Rockers and E&C:

"Lot of ppl mad about our last bio! And rightfully so! Sorry we forgot to also add DX, Hart Foundation, Steiners, Dudleys, Rockers, E&C & Hardy's. Thanks Guys!"

Meanwhile, not a single WWE superstar has responded to the Young Bucks. It could be a treat for fans if one of the WWE superstars mentioned responds and kickstarts a Twitter beef.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships next week

AEW GM @TonyKhan has declared that the #AEW World Tag Team Title match at #RoadRager THIS Wednesday in Miami will be a STREET FIGHT! It promises to be an epic title fight Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @PENTAELZEROM & @MadKing1981 vs @youngbucks at 8/7c on TNT! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/rEoLgau7qM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2021

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a street fight next week.

Last week, the babyface team earned their title shot by defeating the Young Bucks. It also marked the first loss for the Jackson Brothers this year. The Young Bucks have already taken out Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix and PAC.

For Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, this will be about vengeance.

Regardless, both teams are surely going to put on a hellacious battle. The inclusion of a street fight stipulation will probably help the Young Bucks retain their Championships. The decision may upset the AEW Universe, but the time is not right to take away the belts from the Young Bucks, who are seemingly at the peak of their careers right now.

