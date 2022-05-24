"Would’ve been tag team fodder for us" - The Young Bucks take a shot at WWE legend and other great tag teams 

The Young Bucks have taken a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his long-term tag team partner Christian. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions also weren't shy of taking digs at The Hardys and The Dudley Boyz.

Matt and Nick Jackson are set to face The Hardys at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view. The two tag teams have been at each other's throats for weeks.

In their recently updated Twitter bio, Matt and Nick Jackson claimed that The Hardys and their rivals would've been "fodder" for them if they were around during the Attitude Era. However, they also praised the aforementioned teams.

The bio read:

"If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!"

Check out The Young Bucks' latest Twitter bio below:

Jim Cornette recently slammed The Young Bucks and The Hardys' feud in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently slammed The Young Bucks and The Hardys in the lead-up to their match at AEW Double or Nothing. While speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, he initially stated:

"They made The Hardys ineffective. The people wanna hear ‘we were doing this before you were, and all you’ve done is imitate us and if you get into the ring with us we’re gonna show you why we’re The Hardy Boyz."

Cornette also believes that AEW has ruined The Hardys and also thinks that fans aren't invested in the build-up to their feud. He added:

"They want to see the pricks have a look on their face like ‘oh no, we’ve gone too far.’ That’s what builds intrigue, not these two walking off with smirks on their faces. But they’ve already ruined The Hardys anyways, so who gives a s***? That’s what they put in people’s minds."

Nonetheless, the upcoming bout between The Bucks and The Hardys promises to be a solid encounter between two incredible tag teams.

