The Young Bucks taunt AEW star in new tweet

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are known for trolling wrestling stars and legends through their witty tweets. Now it looks like the duo have found another victim, who is also their long-time rival, Christopher Daniels.

The Young Bucks and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) locked horns in a high-stakes tag team championship contest this week on AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks defeated Daniels and Kazarian in a brutal contest, thus forcing SCU to split up.

The news of SCU splitting up has shocked the wrestling world. The duo of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian have been wrestling together for almost a decade.

The AEW Tag Team Champions posted a tweet declaring that they'd updated their Twitter profile picture. The Young Bucks have updated their profile with a picture of Daniels taking the devastating 'BTE Trigger' from them on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Christopher Daniels' forehead was busted open during the match and The Young Bucks posting this picture seems to be a direct taunt towards the AEW legend.

"#NewProfilePic," wrote The Young Bucks.

You can check out the tweet by clicking HERE.

What's next for The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite?

This Wednesday, May 19 on #AEWDynamite the World Tag Team Title is on the line when the Champions the @YoungBucks have a brush with greatness: the #1 contenders @FlyinBrianJr + @griffgarrison1 the Varsity Blonds! Will Wednesday be a great night to be a Blond? pic.twitter.com/vvFf0EOYkh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Varsity Blonds on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The match is expected to be another show-stealer given the athleticism these wrestlers possess. Given the momentum the champions hold, it seems unlikely that a title change will happen next week.

However, Matt and Nick Jackson must be careful next week, since Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be looming around. The Young Bucks and Moxley's partner Kingston are currently embroiled in a heated feud.

The AEW Tag Team Champions made several post-match attacks against Moxley and Kingston. However, they retaliated this week by destroying the locker room of The Young Bucks after their match against SCU.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, is just over two weeks away and it is possible that we might see The Bucks taking on Moxley and Kingston, with the AEW tag team titles on the line.

