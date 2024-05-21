The Young Bucks taunt injured AEW star

The Young Bucks leave no stone unturned when it comes to getting under people’s skin, and they have done it again. This time, they have taunted an injured AEW star in what is a bad look on them.

Kota Ibushi has been injured for a while now and has been on the treatment table for the last few months. It is also his birthday today. The former New Japan Pro Wrestling star turned 42 today, and The Bucks made it a point to taunt him on his special day.

The duo took to Twitter/X to reply to a happy birthday post made by the official AEW page and wrote:

“Happiest of birthdays from your EVPs!”

Expand Tweet

This will sting Ibushi, but he cannot do much about it, thanks to his injury. On top of that, The Bucks have also put Ibushi’s friend, Kenny Omega on the shelf. The Japanese star will be waiting for his turn to get back at the EVP’s.

Disco Inferno wants The Young Bucks to bring Mercedes Mone into the Elite

Disco Inferno has some outlandish takes when it comes to wrestling, and he has dished out yet another suggestion and it has got to do with The Young Bucks and Mercedes Mone.

According to the veteran, Jack Perry does not suit The Elite, and he should be replaced by former WWE Superstar, Mercedes Mone.

"Dude, Jack Perry, this spot is not for him. You know who they [The Elite] should bring in? They're [The Young Bucks] the EVPs, so they should just combine with The CEO and bring in Mercedes [Mone]. That's like the EVPs and The CEO!" Konnan said on Keepin' It 100 podcast.

That would no doubt add another layer to the character of Mercedes Mone, and would also see her fully embrace the heel persona. It will be interesting to see if that ever comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks will team up with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to take on Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Darby Allin) in the Anarchy in The Arena Match at Double or Nothing this weekend. Mercedes Mone, on the other hand, will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title.